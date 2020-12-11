KIEL, December 11 (WNM/Institut für Weltwirtschaft/Mathias Rauck) - Trade relations between Africa and Asia, especially China, increase the prosperity of African countries. This is because they have been able to increase the value added of their exports and also export more to the rest of the world. Moreover in many African countries, China is not the most important trading partner at all, but other Asian countries, especially India. "The picture that China is exploiting Africa one-sidedly is wrong. ...

