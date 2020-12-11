

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's current account deficit narrowed in October from last year, data from the central bank showed on Friday.



The current account deficit decreased to $0.273 billion in October from $2.737 billion in the same period last year. In September, the current account deficit was $2.559 billion.



Economists had forecast a deficit of $0.06 billion.



The goods deficit increased by $514 million with a net outflow of $1.267 billion and services logged a net inflow of $1.576 billion compared to the same month last year.



Primary income posted a net outflow of $613 million in October, while the secondary income account recorded a net inflow of $31 million.



The capital account deficit was $1 billion in October. The financial account deficit increased to $2.852 billion in October from $1.154 billion in the previous month.



