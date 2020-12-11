

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain consumer prices declined further in November, as initially estimated, final data from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.



The consumer price index declined 0.8 percent year-on-year in November, the same rate of decrease as seen in October, as estimated.



Prices for housing declined 2.2 percent yearly in November. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased 1.3 percent and leisure and culture fell by 0.9 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices gained 0.2 percent in November, after a 0.5 percent rise in the prior month, as initially estimated.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 0.8 percent in November versus a 0.9 percent decrease in the initial estimate. In October, the HICP declined 0.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, the HICP rose 0.1 percent in November. This was in line with the initial estimate.



