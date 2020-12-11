Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
London, December 11
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
|As at close of business on 10-December-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|191.55p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|193.75p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP14.75m
|Net borrowing level:
|5%
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
|As at close of business on 10-December-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|75.08p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|75.98p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP32.59m
|Net borrowing level:
|22%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---
