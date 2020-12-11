Fidelity Special Values Plc - Blocklisting Application

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Blocklisting Application

Application has been made to the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 30,000,000 ordinary shares of 5p each (the " Shares") to be admitted to the Official List under a blocklisting facility.

The Shares may be issued under this facility for general business purposes subject to guidelines laid down by the board of directors of the Company and in accordance with the Company's articles of association. The shares will, when issued, rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares of the Company. The dealings are expected to commence on 14 December 2020 subject to the FCA approval.

Anna-Marie Davis

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 834 798

11 December 2020