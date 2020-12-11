Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 10-December-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 336.98p INCLUDING current year revenue 338.21p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 336.99p INCLUDING current year revenue 338.21p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---