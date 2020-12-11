Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Gesetzlicher Schutz und reißender Absatz!? Neues Allzeithoch auf diese Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 806454 ISIN: FI0009010862 Ticker-Symbol: 1S0 
Frankfurt
11.12.20
08:08 Uhr
4,850 Euro
+4,840
+48.400 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUOMINEN OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUOMINEN OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.12.2020 | 13:05
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Suominen Corporation: Lynda Kelly appointed SVP, Americas at Suominen

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release, December 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (EET)


Lynda Kelly (B.Sc.) has been appointed Senior Vice President, Americas business area as of January 1, 2021. Lynda has a long experience in different management positions at Suominen. She will continue to report to President and CEO Petri Helsky as Executive Team member.

"I am happy that we were able to appoint an excellent internal candidate to this position utilizing her experience and versatile expertise in nonwovens business. Lynda is energetic and efficient and she knows the company very well, as she has worked for Suominen since 2014," says Petri Helsky, President and CEO of Suominen.

Further information:
Petri Helsky, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 214 3080

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens, such as wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2019 were EUR 411.4 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.suominen.fi


SUOMINEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.