

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - COVID-19 hospitalizations and new cases in the United States hit new record on Thursday.



As per the latest update published by COVID Tracking Project on Friday, a total of 107,248 patients are currently admitted in U.S. hospitals with coronavirus infection. This is the ninth consecutive day that the country is surpassing 100,000 hospitalizations.



21,021 of the COVID patients in the country are admitted in ICU, and 7,441 others are in ventilator, according to the U.S. collaborative volunteer-run effort to track the pandemic.



The trends in currently hospitalized data suggest that outbreak conditions in Midwest states are improving. 9 of 12 states saw falling hospitalizations this week compared to last week. But nationally, these improvements were offset by large hospitalization increases in California, Georgia, Pennsylvania and many Eastern states.



With 2,24,680 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of patients infected with the disease increased to 15616381, as per latest data from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.



A total of 3067 COVID patients were reported dead in the same period.



'In addition to Wednesday's single-day record for deaths, this was also the most deaths we've recorded in a single week in the entire pandemic,' COVID Tracking Project said on Twitter.



Seven states reported more than 10000 cases Thursday: California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.



Cases keep rising steeply in the Northeast, South, and West. Rhode Island saw the highest 7-day average of cases per million people in the country on Thursday - 1,150.



By nearly all measures, this has been the most horrible week and month so far. The United States set pandemic records in all three metrics that measure the pandemic's severity this week, recording a total of 1.4 million new cases and 15,966 deaths. The average number of deaths per day this week exceeded 2,000, surpassing the highest average recorded in the spring's deadly first surge.



COVID Tracking Project warned that if the patterns it traced since spring hold true, the worst is yet to come. 'Given the rapid increase in the number of new cases, we expect the metrics for hospitalizations and deaths to continue to rise in the coming weeks-especially if in-person gatherings over Thanksgiving led to increased spread of the coronavirus, as public health experts warned,' it added.



Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee Thursday recommended emergency use authorization of the first COVID-19 vaccine in the country. The panel voted by majority in favor of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine after expressing concern about reports of allergic reactions in some people who were vaccinated in the UK.



Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN that the United States could 'get back to some form of normality reasonably quickly into the summer and certainly into the fall' if everyone gets a Covid-19 vaccine.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

