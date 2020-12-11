

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) and Malaysian oil and gas company Petronas said Friday they have discovered hydrocarbons at the Sloanea-1 exploration well on Block 52 offshore Suriname. The new discovery adds to ExxonMobil's extensive finds in the Guyana-Suriname basin.



The well was drilled by operator Petronas, and the discovery is being evaluated to determine its resource potential.



Block 52 covers an area of 1.2 million acres, or 4,749 square kilometers, and is located about 75 miles offshore north of Suriname's capital city, Paramaribo. The water depths on Block 52 range from 160 to 3,600 feet.



ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Suriname B.V., an affiliate of ExxonMobil, hold 50 percent interest in Block 52. Petronas Suriname E&P B.V., a subsidiary of Petronas, is the operator and holds the remaining 50 percent interest.



'Our first discovery in Suriname extends ExxonMobil's leading position in South America, building on our successful investments in Guyana,' said Mike Cousins, senior vice president of exploration and new ventures at ExxonMobil.



