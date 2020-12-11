Anzeige
Freitag, 11.12.2020

BELLWAY PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, December 11

BELLWAY p.l.c. (the 'Company')

Results of Annual General Meeting ('AGM')

11 December 2020

The Company is pleased to announce that at the AGM held earlier today, shareholders passed each of the ordinary and special resolutions by the requisite majorities on a poll. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of AGM, which is available on the Company's website, www.bellwayplc.co.uk

The total number of votes cast for each resolution is set out in the table below. Resolutions 1 to 12 (inclusive) are ordinary resolutions and resolutions 13 to 18 (inclusive) are special resolutions.

ResolutionTotal proxy votes castProxy cards receivedIn favour *AgainstWithheld
Votes% Votes %Shares
1. To receive and adopt the Accounts, the Directors' Report and the Auditor's Report thereon, and the auditable part of the Remuneration Report.97,769,45142897,768,81699.996350.01879,902
2. To approve the Remuneration Report except for the Directors' Remuneration Policy.97,560,54842897,042,91999.47517,6290.531,088,805
3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy.97,254,03942893,065,73395.694,188,3064.311,395,314
4. To declare a final dividend.98,649,35342898,647,83399.9915200.010
5. To re-elect Mr P N Hampden Smith as a director of the Company.98,643,18742897,280,52698.621,362,6611.386,166
6. To re-elect Mr J M Honeyman as a director of the Company.98,646,24642898,354,04099.7292,2060.33,107
7. To re-elect Mr K D Adey as a director of the Company.98,646,24642897,895,38699.24750,8600.763,107
8. To re-elect Mrs D N Jagger as a director of the Company.98,646,24642898,482,55999.83163,6870.173,107
9. To re-elect Ms J Caseberry as a director of the Company.98,644,52842898,468,69899.82175,8300.184,825
10. To re-elect Mr I McHoul as a director of the Company.98,644,52842889,546,06390.789,098,4659.224,825
11. To appoint Ernst & Young LLP as the auditor of the Company.98,637,90942897,752,50199.1885,4080.911,444
12. To authorise the Audit Committee to agree the auditor's remuneration.98,647,24742898,625,84599.9821,4020.022,106
13. To authorise the directors to allot shares.98,646,36642897,118,32598.451,528,0411.552,987
14. To exclude the application of pre-emption rights to the allotment of equity securities.98,645,87242898,615,56599.9730,3070.033,481
15. Subject to the approval of Resolution 13 to further exclude the application of pre-emption rights to the allotment of equity securities.98,644,76942897,829,93699.17814,8330.834,584
16. To authorise market purchases of the Company's own ordinary shares.98,512,86742897,482,99498.951,029,8731.05136,486
17. To allow the Company to hold general meetings (other than AGMs) at 14 days' notice.98,648,37442896,541,41897.862,106,9562.14979
18. To approved the new Articles.**98,643,88042898,619,17999.9724,7010.035,473

The percentage of votes cast exclude Withheld votes. *Votes in favour include votes at Chairman's discretion.

The total number of votes cast: 98,649,353.

Number of shares in issue and therefore the total number of voting rights: 123,346,771.

Number of shareholders at meeting date: 2,715.

** The Company confirms it does not intend to hold a virtual only AGM 2021.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions (other than those resolutions comprising ordinary business) passed by the Company at its AGM have been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717

