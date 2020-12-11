BELLWAY PLC - Result of AGM

BELLWAY p.l.c. (the 'Company')

Results of Annual General Meeting ('AGM')

11 December 2020

The Company is pleased to announce that at the AGM held earlier today, shareholders passed each of the ordinary and special resolutions by the requisite majorities on a poll. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of AGM, which is available on the Company's website, www.bellwayplc.co.uk

The total number of votes cast for each resolution is set out in the table below. Resolutions 1 to 12 (inclusive) are ordinary resolutions and resolutions 13 to 18 (inclusive) are special resolutions.

Resolution Total proxy votes cast Proxy cards received In favour * Against Withheld Votes % Votes % Shares 1. To receive and adopt the Accounts, the Directors' Report and the Auditor's Report thereon, and the auditable part of the Remuneration Report. 97,769,451 428 97,768,816 99.99 635 0.01 879,902 2. To approve the Remuneration Report except for the Directors' Remuneration Policy. 97,560,548 428 97,042,919 99.47 517,629 0.53 1,088,805 3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy. 97,254,039 428 93,065,733 95.69 4,188,306 4.31 1,395,314 4. To declare a final dividend. 98,649,353 428 98,647,833 99.99 1520 0.01 0 5. To re-elect Mr P N Hampden Smith as a director of the Company. 98,643,187 428 97,280,526 98.62 1,362,661 1.38 6,166 6. To re-elect Mr J M Honeyman as a director of the Company. 98,646,246 428 98,354,040 99.7 292,206 0.3 3,107 7. To re-elect Mr K D Adey as a director of the Company. 98,646,246 428 97,895,386 99.24 750,860 0.76 3,107 8. To re-elect Mrs D N Jagger as a director of the Company. 98,646,246 428 98,482,559 99.83 163,687 0.17 3,107 9. To re-elect Ms J Caseberry as a director of the Company. 98,644,528 428 98,468,698 99.82 175,830 0.18 4,825 10. To re-elect Mr I McHoul as a director of the Company. 98,644,528 428 89,546,063 90.78 9,098,465 9.22 4,825 11. To appoint Ernst & Young LLP as the auditor of the Company. 98,637,909 428 97,752,501 99.1 885,408 0.9 11,444 12. To authorise the Audit Committee to agree the auditor's remuneration. 98,647,247 428 98,625,845 99.98 21,402 0.02 2,106 13. To authorise the directors to allot shares. 98,646,366 428 97,118,325 98.45 1,528,041 1.55 2,987 14. To exclude the application of pre-emption rights to the allotment of equity securities. 98,645,872 428 98,615,565 99.97 30,307 0.03 3,481 15. Subject to the approval of Resolution 13 to further exclude the application of pre-emption rights to the allotment of equity securities. 98,644,769 428 97,829,936 99.17 814,833 0.83 4,584 16. To authorise market purchases of the Company's own ordinary shares. 98,512,867 428 97,482,994 98.95 1,029,873 1.05 136,486 17. To allow the Company to hold general meetings (other than AGMs) at 14 days' notice. 98,648,374 428 96,541,418 97.86 2,106,956 2.14 979 18. To approved the new Articles.** 98,643,880 428 98,619,179 99.97 24,701 0.03 5,473

The percentage of votes cast exclude Withheld votes. *Votes in favour include votes at Chairman's discretion.

The total number of votes cast: 98,649,353.

Number of shares in issue and therefore the total number of voting rights: 123,346,771.

Number of shareholders at meeting date: 2,715.

** The Company confirms it does not intend to hold a virtual only AGM 2021.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions (other than those resolutions comprising ordinary business) passed by the Company at its AGM have been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717