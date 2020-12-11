Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Declaration of Quarterly Interim Dividends

The Directors have declared third quarterly interim dividends for the year ending 31 May 2021 as follows. These dividends are payable on 15 February 2021 to shareholders on the register on 22 January 2021. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 21 January 2021.

Share class Dividend Amount UK Equity Shares 1.50p Global Equity Income Shares 1.55p

The Board has not set dividend targets for the full year to 31 May 2021.

No dividend has been declared in respect of the Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or Managed Liquidity Shares.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

11 December 2020