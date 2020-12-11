First Apex International Announces Sponsorship of 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Investor Conference

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2020 / First Apex International ("First Apex"), a leading boutique investor relations firm, is proud to sponsor the LD Micro Main Event 2020 investor conference, arguably the most anticipated conference in the micro and small-cap space. The event, taking place virtually for the first time in its 13-year history, is scheduled for December 14th and 15th, 2020, and features investment presentations from over 200 companies in the areas of healthcare, technology, consumer, cleantech and natural resources. The conference is open to the general public, and attracts institutional and retail investors, venture capitalists, industry executives, private equity and other stakeholders.

"Over the past decade, the LD Micro Main Event has traditionally been the flagship event rounding out the year for investors pursuing growth opportunities and for those closely following small and micro-cap issuers," said Scott Biddick, Managing Director of First Apex, who is excited to sponsor the conference for the first time. "LD Micro is without doubt one of the best sources on what we can expect in the small-cap and micro-cap space over the next year, which is more important than ever given the chaos and potential tailwinds as the COVID-19 pandemic alters the investment landscape," added Biddick.

This year the conference will feature keynote speakers such as NBA star, philanthropist, and esteemed businessman/investor Shaquille O'Neal along with American entrepreneur and 2020 United States presidential election candidate Brock Pierce. "Having attended several LD Micro events over the past decade, we believe our sponsorship this year is especially important as we wish to highlight our support for those who continue to make a lasting impact on the micro and small-cap community," added Biddick.

For more information on the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event and to register visit: ve.mysequire.com/

About First Apex International

First Apex International is a leading strategic investor relations and capital markets advisory firm partnering with public and private companies to craft and execute customized IR plans incorporating industry best practices while delivering measurable results. Whether mid, small, or micro-cap, First Apex specializes in identifying their client's IR goals and developing a strategy to help them maximize successful outcomes and build long-term shareholder value using a professional and well managed process. For more information, please visit www.firstapexinternational.com.

Contact

Scott Biddick, Managing Director

scott@firstapexinternational.com

Office: 310.796.9018

SOURCE: First Apex International

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/620504/First-Apex-International-Announces-Sponsorship-of-13th-Annual-LD-Micro-Main-Event-Investor-Conference