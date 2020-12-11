MJ Biotech, Inc.: IN STOCK: COVID-19 Coronavirus 'Rapid Test Kits' For Immediate Delivery

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2020 / MJ Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:MJTV), is pleased to announce that given the global COVID-19 (coronavirus) healthcare crisis and the nationwide acute shortage of testing supplies, MJ BIOTECH INC. has entered the Professional medical testing sector and has IN STOCK FOR IMMEDIATE DELIVERY Emergency Use Authorized COVID-19 "Coronavirus" IgG/IgM Rapid Test Kits.

These Kits are very much in demand at present, and we anticipate an even larger demand in preparation for the Vaccines that will shortly be on the market. Our Rapid Test Kits purchaser is the Medical Professional Market, not the individual consumer.

The MJ Biotech, Inc. marketing for distribution is for Commercial Healthcare Professionals and Professional Medical Purchasers only.

Our purchasers are laboratories, physicians, Indian Health Services, clinics, medical offices, hospitals and university health services.

We are currently establishing an experienced Medical/Pharmaceutical Representative sales force to distribute and engage the Medical Community.

The Coronavirus IgG/IgM Rapid Test Kits are also featured on our web site for the professional medical market only at www.mjbiotech.us

The test kits are approved by the FDA for Emergency Use Authorizations. (EUA) to get information on the Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) for diagnostic, non-diagnostic, and therapeutic medical devices that CDRH has issued related to COVID-19: for more information about the kits please go to

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Emergency Use Authorizations for Medical Devices | FDA

For additional information please contact us at info@mjbiotech.us.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. MJ Biotech Inc. does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will MJ Biotech. Inc. and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.

SOURCE: MJ Biotech, Inc.

