Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2020) - Goldsource Mines Inc. (TSXV: GXS) (OTCQB: GXSFF) (FSE: G5M) ("Goldsource" or the "Company") announces the grant of stock options under its Stock Option Plan to purchase an aggregate of 4,350,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.13 per share for a five year term expiring December 10, 2025. The stock options were granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company and are subject to any necessary regulatory approvals.

A 12-month vesting schedule will apply to stock options exercisable for 50,000 common shares pursuant to which 25% of the Option Shares will vest on each of March 10, 2021, June 10, 2021, September 10, 2021 and December 10, 2021 respectively.

Goldsource Mines Inc. (www.goldsourcemines.com) is a Canadian resource company working aggressively to develop its advanced-stage, 100%-owned Eagle Mountain saprolite and hard-rock gold project in Guyana, South America. From 2016 to 2017, through a gravity pilot plant initiative, the Company completed testing on gravity-only gold production and both dry and wet mining open-pit techniques. Goldsource is now focused on delivering feasibility studies to achieve large-scale gold production at Eagle Mountain. Goldsource is led by an experienced management team, proven in making exploration discoveries and in project construction.

