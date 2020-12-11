New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2020) - Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQFT) (the "Company" or "Presidio"), an internally managed, diversified REIT, with holdings in office, industrial, retail, and model home properties, was the highlight of recent coverage on leading financial news website and publisher, SmallCapsDaily. Presidio primarily invests in commercial real estate, which includes offices, industrial properties, strip malls, and retail properties and in emerging cities. The Company's average investment ranges between $10 million to $30 million and its target is fast-growing cities which are experiencing strong growth in construction activity as well as real estate prices, like Salt Lake City, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Columbus, Denver, and Colorado Springs. Due to COVID-19, there has been strong migration from major metroplex cities to the mid-west, south-west and in south-eastern U.S., where Presidio's active investments have seen particularly strong growth in the real estate market. SmallCapsDaily's interview with Presidio further summarizes the Company's promising growth as a leading, differentiated REIT in more detail.

Key Takeaways from the SmallCapsDaily article featuring Presidio Property Trust:

• Presidio purchases model homes from construction companies at a discount of up to 10% against the market value and leases them back to the builders on a triple net basis, with the builder bearing the cost of maintenance, insurance and other related expenses.

• In their most recent update, the Company announced the sale of 42 model homes for a consideration of $17 million as against a purchase price of $15.1 million i.e., a profit of $1.9 million.

• Presidio recently announced a $0.10 per share dividend, with the expectation that this type of dividend may be declared on a quarterly basis.

For more insight into Presidio Property Trust, Inc., and to continue reading the Small Caps Daily featured article, please click here: https://smallcapsdaily.com/presidio-property-trust-chalks-up-another-win-with-colorado-property-sale/.

