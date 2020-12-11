Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Gesetzlicher Schutz und reißender Absatz!? Neues Allzeithoch auf diese Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904953 ISIN: NO0003067902 Ticker-Symbol: 2HX 
Tradegate
11.12.20
15:03 Uhr
5,295 Euro
-0,075
-1,40 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2305,29515:18
5,2355,29515:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.12.2020 | 14:53
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexagon Purus Holding AS: Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document

The attached information document has been prepared by Hexagon Purus AS (the "Company") solely for use in connection with the admission to trading of the Company's shares on Euronext Growth Oslo. The first day of trading in the Company's shares on Euronext Growth Oslo will be 14 December 2020.

Carnegie AS and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) are acting as financial advisors in connection with the listing. Advokatfirmaet Schjødt AS is acting as the Company's legal advisor.

For more information, please contact:

Morten Holum, CEO, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 995 09 930 | morten.holum@hexagongroup.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com


About Hexagon Purus AS: Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, marine, rail, aerospace and backup power solutions.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Attachment

  • Hexagon Purus AS - Information Document (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d452c8db-16b6-4ded-9d07-2b724fb02285)

HEXAGON COMPOSITES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.