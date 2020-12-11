Sugar Substitutes Market worth $20.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Sugar Substitutes Market by Type (High Fructose Syrup, High-Intensity Sweetener, Low-Intensity Sweetener), Composition, Application (Beverages, Food Products, and Health & Personal Care Products), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Sugar Substitutes Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 16.5 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 20.6 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The global sugar substitute industry has witnessed growing trends in the past years. The growth of this industry is majorly driven by an increase in health consciousness among consumers to encourage the demand for healthier food choices, an increase in demand for natural sweeteners due to the rise in consumer inclination toward natural products, and growing demand for sugar substitutes in various applications in the food & beverage industry.

The high-intensity sweeteners segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on type, the sugar substitutes market is dominated by the high-intensity sweeteners segment. High-intensity sweeteners are the ingredients used for enhancing the sweetness and flavor of food products. They are sweeter than table sugar or sucrose. Due to this, smaller amounts of high-intensity sweeteners are enough for achieving the same level of sweetness as sugar in food products. High-intensity sweeteners do not contribute calories or only contribute a few calories to the diet. They also generally will not raise blood sugar levels. High-intensity sweeteners form an important class of sugar substitutes. The sensation of sweetness caused by these compounds is notably different from sucrose. Therefore, they are often used in complex mixtures that achieve the most natural intensity of sweetness. High-intensity sweeteners are extensively used in foods and beverages and advertised as 'diet' or 'sugar-free' products that include powdered drink mixes, soft drinks, dairy products, and puddings.

The stevia segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the sugar substitutes market during the forecast period

By composition, the stevia segment is projected to witness the fastest growth in the sugar substitutes market in high-intensity sweeteners for the period forecasted. Stevia is a plant that is cultivated in South American countries, including Paraguay and Brazil. It is used as a sweetener for many years. Stevia is a zero-calorie sweetener and is used globally for reducing energy and adding sugar content in food and beverage products. Stevia is sourced naturally and has been used as a natural sugar substitute and flavoring ingredient in food and beverage applications. The sweet-tasting components of stevia are known as steviol glycosides, and they are naturally present in the stevia leaf. There are eleven major steviol glycosides present in stevia. These are the sweet components isolated and purified from the leaves of stevia. Out of these eleven steviol glycosides, stevioside and rebaudioside A are the most abundant steviol glycosides. China is one of the leading exporters of stevia products around the world. Stevia is 200 to 300 times sweeter than table sugar and typically requires nearly 20% of the land and far less water for providing the amount of sweetness as other typical sweeteners.

The D-tagtose segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the sugar substitutes market during the forecast period

By composition, the D-tagtose segment is projected to witness the fastest growth in the sugar substitiutes market in low-intensity sweeteners for the period forecasted. D-Tagatose is a functional sweetener and is generally used in dairy products. It is similar in texture to table sugar and is 92% as sweet as sugar but has nearly 38% of calories. However, along with containing a low amount of calories and net carbs than sugar, D-tagatose is also a low glycemic index food product. Tagatose has been recognized as safe by WHO/FAO and has been commercially used since 2001. the US FDA has approved D-tagatose as a tooth-friendly ingredient. For industrial production of D-tagatose, most D-tagatose manufacturers use enzymatic conversion of lactose from milk for obtaining D-tagatose.

The beverage segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on application, the sugar substitutes market is dominated by the beverage segment. Majority of the beverage products contain sugar or are sugar-based. In addition, beverages are the most commonly consumed products across the globe. Beverages, such as juices, canned drinks, coffee, aerated drinks, and others, are majorly produced using added sugars for offering an improved taste and mouthfeel. However, this is a major factor that has led to a high-calorie intake among individuals, which has further led to a rise in obesity and other related diseases. As obesity rates have witnessed a drastic rise, individuals are cutting down on sugar intake for heart health and weight management. Consumers are also eliminating sugar for controlling diabetes and are switching to lower-calorie versions of beverages. Sugar substitutes are essential for providing and expanding beverage choices to control carbohydrate, caloric, or specific sugar intake. In addition, sugar substitutes are currently preferred in beverages, such as diet carbonated drinks, flavored water, and other beverages.

The North American region is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The North America region is projected to dominate the sugar substitutes market during the forecast period. The North American region is projected to dominate the global sugar substitutes market due to a variety of key factors, such as the busy lifestyle of consumers, increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases due to hectic lifestyles, and rise in awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of reduced sugar in food and beverage products. The US has a large market for confectionery, bakery, packaged, and food convenience food products, due to which it constitutes a major share in the market. Consumers in the US are becoming calorie-conscious, attributed to the increase in health problems in the country. Due to these factors, low-calorie and low-fat food products are becoming popular in the country. The increase in incidences of obesity and cardiac diseases has led to a surge in demand for natural and low-calorie ingredient-based food products among consumers.

Key Players:

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as DuPont (US), ADM (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Cargill Incorporated (US), Roquette Frères (France), PureCircle Ltd (US), MacAndrews & Forbes Holdings Inc. (US), JK Sucralose Inc. (China), and Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Japan).

