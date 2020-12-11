

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending the previous session mixed, stocks are likely to move to the downside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 150 points.



The downward momentum on Wall Street comes as lawmakers in Washington remain at an impasse over a new fiscal stimulus bill.



Traders have generally been optimistic about the eventual approval of another relief package, but the lack of a breakthrough may start to weigh on sentiment.



Despite prolonged negotiations, Republicans and Democrats remain at odds over issues such as aid for state and local governments and unemployment assistance.



Selling pressure may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders also react to upbeat news regarding a potential coronavirus vaccine.



On Thursday, an FDA advisory committee voted in support of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX).



FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn subsequently said the agency will rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization.



In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing producer prices edged slightly higher in the month of November.



The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand inched up by 0.1 percent in November after climbing by 0.3 percent in October. Economists had expected producer prices to rise by 0.2 percent.



Excluding food and energy prices, core producer prices still crept up by 0.1 percent in November, matching the uptick seen in October. Core prices were also expected to increase by 0.2 percent.



Shortly after the start of trading, the University of Michigan is scheduled to release its preliminary report on consumer sentiment in the month of December. The consumer sentiment index is expected to slip to 76.5 in December from 76.9 in November.



Following the pullback seen over the course of Wednesday's session, stocks turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq turned positive after seeing initial weakness, while the Dow and the S&P 500 closed modestly lower.



The major averages finished the day on opposite sides of the unchanged line. While the Nasdaq climbed 66.85 points or 0.5 percent to 12,405.81, the Dow dipped 69.55 points or 0.2 percent to 29,999.26 and the S&P 500 edged down 4.72 points or 0.1 percent to 3,668.10.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.4 percent, while South Korea's Kospi advanced by 0.9 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index has tumbled by 1.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.6 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are edging down $0.06 to $46.72 a barrel after jumping $1.26 to $46.78 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after slipping $1.10 to $1,837.40 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are rising $5.10 to $1,842.50 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 104.03 yen versus the 104.24 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.2126 compared to yesterday's $1.2138.



