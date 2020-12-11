Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet - 30 November 2020
London, December 11
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40
11 December 2020
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2020
The Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2020 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM): https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, https://www.finsburygt.com.
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3709 8732
