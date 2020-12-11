UV Disinfection Market Size USD 3355.1 Million by 2026 at CAGR 7.8% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The UV Disinfection Market is Segmented by Product type (Mobile Type, Wall-mounted Type, Cabinet Type, Other Types), by End Users (Hospital, Clinic, Healthcare Facility, Others) Key Vendors and Regional Growth: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Medical Devices & Equipment Category.

The global UV Disinfection market size is projected to reach USD 3355.1 Million by 2026, from USD 2143.8 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving UV disinfection market size are increasing demand for UV disinfection equipment due to threats of infectious diseases and long life and lower power consumption of LED-based UV disinfection equipment.

The report provides a list of all the key players in the UV Disinfection market and a detailed analysis of the strategies the companies are adopting.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE UV DISINFECTION MARKET SIZE

The use of UV-based water and wastewater disinfection processes by municipal companies is being encouraged by growing concerns regarding environmental protection and the need for proper disposal of hazardous chemicals in water bodies. This growing need for the treatment of water in natural resources, such as rivers and natural springs, as well as for the treatment of wastewater from industry, is, therefore, one of the major reasons for the growth of UV disinfection market size.

High R&D investment by manufacturers to improve the UV disinfection for large-scale applications, such as municipal drinking water and industrial process water treatment, is expected to further drive the growth of UV disinfection market size.

Supporting government policies on water and wastewater treatment has driven technology development in developing countries such as India and China. In addition, rapid industrialization in these developing countries has resulted in air and water pollution, which in turn has affected rainfall and the purity of natural water supplies. The increase in demand for clean and healthy drinking water due to an increase in population and shortage of fresh water supplies is expected to fuel the UV disinfection market size.

Furthermore, ease of installation, low maintenance, less supervision, and space requirements have also led to UV disinfection market size growth. Also, the UV disinfection process provides improved protection, minimum service time, and low pH sensitivity and temperature variance compared to conventional disinfection technologies such as chlorination.

UV DISINFECTION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest UV disinfection market share during the forecast period. North America's dominance is attributed to the rise in concerns regarding the environment and health impacts of disinfection, chemical, and biological contaminants as by-products in wastewater and supply water. Furthermore, the increase in the occurrence of diseases such as H1N1, chronic diseases, and aging populations boosts the growth of the UV disinfection market in North America.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This rapid growth in the region is attributed to the increase in demand for clean and safe drinking water, rise in population, and declining freshwater resources. Rapid industrialization and urbanization across developing economies in the Asia-Pacific region, such as India and China, have led to air and water pollution, which has affected rainfall and the purity of natural water supplies.

By Region

North America ,

, Europe ,

, Asia-Pacific ,

, South America ,

, Middle East & Africa

UV DISINFECTION MARKET SEGMENTATION

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Mobile Type

Wall-mounted Type

Cabinet Type

Other Types.

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Hospital

Clinic

Healthcare Facility

Other.

Key Companies

Xylem

TrojanUV

Halma

Calgon Carbon

Ultraviolet

Evoqua

Advanced UV

American Ultraviolet

Atlantium

UV-Technik

Lumalier

Ceasa

LIT UV

Ozonia

Alfaa UV

UV Pure

Ultraaqua

Austuv

Aqualine II Water Systems.

Sita

Hitech Ultraviolet.

