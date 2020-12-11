Agendia, Inc., a world leader in precision oncology for breast cancer, today announced that additional data from its groundbreaking MINDACT study will be highlighted in an oral presentation by Laura van 't Veer, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Research Officer, at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS 2020). These data highlight the ability of MammaPrint, Agendia's 70-gene breast cancer recurrence assay, to further stratify patients with clinically low risk breast cancer which could impact physician-patient discussions and treatment planning.

MINDACT (?M?icroarray ?I?n ?N?ode-Negative and 1-3 node-positive ?D?isease may ?A?void Chemo?T?herapy), the Phase 3, prospective, randomized clinical trial supported by the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC), was designed to determine whether MammaPrint could be used to safely de-escalate patients with early stage breast cancer from chemotherapy without compromising their outcomes. Updated outcome and treatment data from the trial shared at SABCS 2020 build upon nearly 9-year follow-up results debuted at ASCO 2020 and confirm MINDACT as a positive de-escalation study.

Dr. van 't Veer's presentation showed that the combination of clinical low risk and MammaPrint Low Risk results indicate excellent 8-year prognosis these patients showed a distant metastasis-free survival rate of 94.7% with no chemotherapy. Of note, amongst the clinically low risk study population, distant metastasis free survival at 8 years was 3.6% better in MammaPrint Low Risk patients as compared to those with a High Risk result.

"Collectively, these data produce a significant library of evidence that will allow for the precise treatment of breast cancer, including insights into a patient population considered low risk," said Dr. van 't Veer. "Within this population, further stratification by genomic signature into MammaPrint Low or High Risk should be weighed for further treatment planning."

These data are part of a large suite of 13 posters, spotlight sessions and an oral presentation on MammaPrint and BluePrint that were accepted to SABCS 2020, and underscore Agendia's mission to help guide the diagnosis and personalized treatment of breast cancer for all patients throughout their treatment journey.

About Agendia

Agendia is a precision oncology company headquartered in Irvine, California, committed to bringing early stage breast cancer patients and their physicians the information they need to make the best decisions for the full treatment journey. The company currently offers two commercially-available genomic profiling tests, supported by the highest levels of clinical and real world evidence, that provide comprehensive genomic information that can be used to identify the most effective breast cancer treatment possible for each patient.

MammaPrint, the 70-gene breast cancer recurrence assay, is the only FDA-cleared risk of recurrence test backed by peer-reviewed, prospective outcome data and inclusion in both national and international treatment guidelines. BluePrint, the 80-gene molecular subtyping assay, is the only commercially-available test that evaluates the underlying biology of a tumor to determine what is driving its growth. Together, MammaPrint and BluePrint provide a comprehensive genomic profile to help physicians make more informed decisions in the pre- and post-operative treatment settings.

Agendia develops evidence-based novel genomic tests and forges partnerships with groundbreaking companies to develop next-generation digital treatment tools. The ongoing research builds an arsenal of data that improve patient outcomes and support the evolving clinical needs of breast cancer patients and their physicians every step of the way, from initial diagnosis to cancer-free.

Agendia's assays can be ordered on core biopsies or surgical specimens to inform pre- and post-operative treatment decisions. For more information on Agendia's assays and ongoing trials, please visit www.agendia.com.

