The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 15 December 2020 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 --------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma --------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 39,794,956 shares (DKK 39,794,956) --------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 4,750 shares (DKK 4,750) --------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 39,799,706 shares (DKK 39,799,706) --------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price, new shares: DKK 135.30 - 3,250 shares DKK 142.45 - 1,500 shares --------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL --------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 --------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=812831