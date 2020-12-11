DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on disclosure by the issuer of condensed consolidated financial statements and on submission of the report on the review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on disclosure by the issuer of condensed consolidated financial statements and on submission of the report on the review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements 11-Dec-2020 / 15:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement on disclosure by the issuer of condensed consolidated financial statements and on submission of the report on the review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements The issuer's full corporate name "Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company The issuer's abbreviated corporate name "Surgutneftegas" PJSC Type of the consolidated financial statements of the issuer: interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited) Reporting period for which the consolidated financial statements of the issuer are compiled: for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Date of the consolidated financial statements of the issuer: 11.12.2020. Standards of accounting (financial) statements in accordance with which the consolidated financial statements are compiled: International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Information on the auditor who prepared the report on the review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the issuer in accordance with the standards on auditing: Full name: "Crowe Expertiza" Limited Liability Company. Location: 127055, Moscow, Tikhvinsky Lane, 7, bld. 3, office 20 INN: 7708000473 OGRN code: 1027739273946 Website where the issuer published the text of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements and the report on the review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the issuer in accordance with the standards on auditing: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/ [1]; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 [2]. Date of the report on the review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the issuer in accordance with the standards on auditing: 11.12.2020. Date when the issuer published on the website the text of the interim consolidated financial statements and the report on the review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements: 11.12.2020. ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: IR TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 89588 EQS News ID: 1154710 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9d2e8dbd15439fc0ce7e4569723422c2&application_id=1154710&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ed7f72f2833703c9b24b579d1ef815d5&application_id=1154710&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

