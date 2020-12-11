Anzeige
Freitag, 11.12.2020
11.12.2020 | 16:29
Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

Bid procedure, 2020-12-17
BondsDANSKE HYPOTEK AB: 2412. SE0012621852. 2024-12-18

LANSFORSAKRINGAR HYPOTEK: 517, SE0010298190, 2024-09-18

NORDEA HYPOTEK AB: 5534, SE0012230415, 2024-09-18

SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 576, SE0010049841, 2023-12-20

SWEDISH COVERED BOND: 146, SE0013381571, 2025-06-11

STADSHYPOTEK AB: 1588, SE0011063015, 2024-03-01

SWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 193, SE0011089622, 2023-12-20


Bid date2020-12-17
Bid times09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)2412: 300 mln SEK +/-150 mln SEK


517: 500 mln SEK +/-250 mln SEK

5534: 800 mln SEK +/-400 mln SEK

576: 700 mln SEK +/-350 mln SEK

146: 500 mln SEK +/-250 mln SEK

1588: 900 mln SEK +/-450 mln SEK

193: 800 mln SEK +/-400 mln SEK




Maximum 4500 mln in total
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)2412: 300 mln SEK per bid

517: 500 mln SEK per bid

5534: 800 mln SEK per bid

576: 700 mln SEK per bid

146: 500 mln SEK per bid

1588: 900 mln SEK per bid

193: 800 mln SEK per bid


Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)SEK 50 million per bid
Expected allocation timeNo later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date2020-12-21
Delivery of bondsTo the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383

Stockholm, 2020-12-11

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.


