Video Surveillance Storage Market Size USD 33650 Million by 2026 at CAGR 18.4% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Video Surveillance Storage Market is Segmented by Type (Hardware, Software & Services), Application (Government and Defense, Education, BFSI, Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Utilities, Healthcare, Home Security), Key Vendors and Regional Growth: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Security Products & Services Category.

The global Video Surveillance Storage market size is projected to reach USD 33650 Million by 2026, from USD 12210 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 18.4% during 2021-2026.

Video monitoring storage services accounted for the highest percentage in the utility sector, reaching 16.9 percent in 2019.

Major factors driving Video Surveillance Storage Market size are the adoption of IP cameras, demand for video surveillance, and its storage to secure public places.

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share based on global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and leadership changes to stay ahead in the competition.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Video Surveillance Storage Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-35V337/Global_Video_Surveillance_Storage_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE VIDEO SURVEILLANCE STORAGE MARKET SIZE

Increasing investments in defense and security against terrorist threats, developments in smart city initiatives, increasing importance of Artificial Intelligence on video surveillance systems, and a growing trend in IoT solutions are expected to boost video surveillance storage market size.

The increase in the adoption of Video Surveillance Storage solutions among large enterprises is expected to drive the Video Surveillance Storage Market size. Due to widespread geographical presence and customer base, the large enterprise needs 24*7 surveillance systems with the aid of high-resolution cameras. These cameras require an enormous storage space to store surveillance footage for review and investigation to minimize downtime.

Growing demand for real-time data in the law enforcement field for evidence of events and individuals is expected to further drive the video surveillance storage market size.

Also, the adoption of cloud-based database services is expected to create lucrative opportunities for video surveillance storage market size growth.

On the other hand, the lack of standardization and high initial costs are expected to limit the growth of the video surveillance storage market size.

View Report Details Before Purchasing: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-35V337/global-video-surveillance-storage

VIDEO SURVEILLANCE STORAGE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest video surveillance storage market share during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is attributed to the presence of key players in the region, increasing surveillance data, and the need for cloud-based storage solutions.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The adoption of video surveillance across different companies and the need for storage facilities are driving the video surveillance storage market share in the Asia Pacific region. Video analytics, such as motion detection, object detection, and other technologies, stimulate market development.

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-35V337/Global_Video_Surveillance_Storage_Market

VIDEO SURVEILLANCE STORAGE SCOPE AND MARKET SEGMENTATION

Video Surveillance Storage Scope and Market Segment by Type

Hardware

Software & Services

Video Surveillance Storage Scope and Market Segment by Application

Government and Defense

Education

BFSI

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Utilities

Healthcare

Home Security

Video Surveillance Storage Scope and Market Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-35V337&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise License + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-35V337&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

-Video Surveillance as a Service Market

The global Video Surveillance As A Service (Vsaas) Market size is projected to reach USD 5554.5 million by 2026, from USD 2743.7 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2021-2026.

The commercial vertical is expected to lead the Video Surveillance as a Service market during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of VSaaS in retail chains, residential apartments, small businesses, healthcare organizations, banks, government buildings, city surveillance, and manufacturing sites, among others.

-Video Surveillance Market

The global video surveillance market size was valued at USD 42.94 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 144.85 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.6% from 2020 to 2027

Major factors driving the growth of the Video Surveillance market size are the rise in the need for safety in high-risk areas, the surge in the transition from analog surveillance to IP cameras, and the integration of the Internet-of-Things.

Furthermore, an increase in trends toward the development of smart cities is expected to offer a lucrative video surveillance market opportunity for expansion.

-United States IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market

In 2018, the United States IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS market size was 3016.21 Million USD, and it is expected to reach 4214.15 Million USD by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the United States IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS development in the United States.

-Mobile Video Surveillance Market

The global Mobile Video Surveillance Market size is projected to reach USD 1908.2 Million by 2026, from USD 1401.9 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of Mobile Video Surveillance market size are increasing concerns for public safety and security, growing adoption of IP cameras due to better functionality at a reduced cost, and rising demand for cloud-based mobile video surveillance solutions.

-IP Video Surveillance And Vsaas Market

The global IP video surveillance and VSaaS market size was valued at USD 18.51 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 52.98 Billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.9% from 2019 to 2026.

-Physical Security Market

The global Physical Security market size is projected to reach USD 77170 Million by 2026, from USD 73870 Million in 2020.

-Video Surveillance And Vsaas Market

Video Surveillance And Vsaas Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type ( By Product, By Component), by Application (Residential, Retail, Transportation, Government, Corporate, Hospitality, Industrial, Healthcare, Stadiums) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

-Video Analytics Market -

Video Analytics Market by Component (Software and Services), Deployment (Cloud and On-Premises), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), and Application (Retail, Healthcare, BFSI, Transportation & Logistics, Government, Manufacturing, Mining, and Others): Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

The video analytics market size was valued at USD 4.10 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 20.80 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.7% from 2020 to 2027.

-Software Defined Storage Market

Software Defined Storage Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type ( Software Defined Storage Platforms/Solutions, Software Defined Storage Services), by Application (Telecom & IT, BFSI, Education, Consumer Goods & Retail, Healthcare, Government & Defense, Other) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

To see the full list of related reports on the Video Surveillance

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg