'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on quarterly report disclosure by the issuer 11-Dec-2020 / 16:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement on quarterly report disclosure by the issuer "Surgutneftegas" PJSC has disclosed the issuer's report (quarterly report) for IIIQ 2020. Website used by the issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 A copy of the issuer's report (quarterly report) is provided upon request of an interested party for a fee that shall not exceed the costs of making such copy. Date when the text of the quarterly report was published on the website: 11 December, 2020. ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: QRT TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 89589 EQS News ID: 1154722 End of Announcement EQS News Service

