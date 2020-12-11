Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2020) - Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today announced their financing partner, RevoltTOKEN has issued an update on progress toward the launch of a planned $100 million ICO to strategically fund ALYI's ongoing electric vehicle ecosystem developments. The update from RevoltTOKEN CEO, Henryk Dabrowski is included in its entirety below:

RevoltTOKEN Update and Cofounding Program Invitation

We have made breakthrough progress with the registration of RevoltTOKEN as a digital asset in Bermuda that takes us one big step closer to an ICO launch date. Our progress to date puts us in the position to now invite individual and institutional investors to join RevoltTOKEN in advance of the ICO as co-founding investors. Please contact us to learn more about the RevoltTOKEN cofounding program by emailing us at info@RevoltToken.com.

We recognize and are sensitive to the novelty of cryptocurrency and the corresponding regulatory progress yet to be made globally with supporting an investor safe and investment effective environment. As a strategy to address the still evolving regulatory environment, we are expanding our registration strategy to include registration in more than one domain.

We remain confident in the ALYI electric vehicle ecosystem vision, mission and objectives. We are impressed with the Company's progress to date and thoroughly enjoyed our recent COVID-19 safe, Zoom demonstration of the Retro Revolt BMW R71 Clone Electric Motorcycle. ALYI has made amazing strides in the development of a multiparty agreement to bring a remarkable annual electric mobility event to Kenya with an anchor electric vehicle race, and once all parties involved can agree on the terms of a public announcement, we here at RevoltTOKEN, think the market will be impressed.

For more information and to stay up to date on RevoltTOKEN's latest developments, please visit www.revolttoken.com.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

