NCPRSA: North Carolina Public Relations Society Honors NC's Best PR Campaigns & Tactics

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2020 / The research, planning, implementation, and evaluation of more than 35 of North Carolina's best public relations campaigns were on full display during this year's Zoom celebration lunch. Communications, public relations and marketing professionals from across central and eastern North Carolina virtually joined the North Carolina chapter of the Public Relations Society of America's (NCPRSA) annual InSpire Awards recognition event.

Judges from the Cincinnati chapter of PRSA evaluated 38 submissions from their colleagues in North Carolina. Silver InSpire Awards honor excellence in PR campaigns, while Bronze InSpire Awards focus on specific tactics. NCPRSA models its awards after PRSA's national Silver and Bronze Anvil awards.

"It's always extremely motivating to learn more about the InSpire Award winners and the winning campaigns and tactics," said NCPRSA President Connie Helmlinger. "This year's event looked very different than our normal evening gala, but it was great to see the North Carolina PR community coming together virtually to celebrate and recognize our 2020 winners."

Best in Show Winners

Bronze Category: French I West I Vaughan for Volvo Trucks Changes Perception of Turbo compounding with New Engine Announcement

Silver Category: French I West I Vaughan for Wrangler ICONS at the Austin Motel

"We are grateful for the opportunity to do award-winning, impactful work for our clients year after year," said FWV Chairman & CEO Rick French. "During a time that has been extremely challenging for everyone, it was especially gratifying to get together with friends and colleagues virtually to celebrate our successes."

AND THE WINNERS ARE…

BASF

Award of Excellence: Silver Category: Events and Observances in Business - Products/Services, BASF Dinner is Grown - BASF Agricultural Solutions

Honorable Mention Award: Silver Category: Reputation / Brand Management in Business - Product/Services, The Living Acres Monarch Challenge - BASF Living Acres

The North Carolina Housing Finance Agency

Honorable Mention Award: Bronze Category: Websites, Housing Drives North Carolina

Honorable Mention Award: Bronze Category: Multi-media Communications, Housing Drives North Carolina

Award of Excellence: Bronze Category: Annual Reports, Housing Drives North Carolina

2018 Investment and Impact

Award of Excellence: Silver Category: "Marketing - Consumer Products/Services in Government/Associations/Non-profit Organizations, Home Means Possibility

Elizabeth Poindexter, Communications Director, UNC School of Medicine

Award of Excellence: Silver Category: Reputation / Brand Management in Government/Associations/Non-profit Organizations, Department of Allied Health Services

Silver Category: Reputation / Brand Management in Government/Associations/Non-profit Organizations, Sweeney

Honorable Mention: Silver Category: Reputation / Brand Management for Business - Products/Services, Atlantic Union Bank Establishes Name in Financial Space

Award of Excellence: Silver Category: Internal / Employee Communications for Business - Products/Services, Atlantic Union Bank Accelerates After Rebrand

S&A Communications

Award of Excellence: Bronze Category: Social Media, Triangle Oktoberfest Cary MacGregor & Apex Sunrise Rotary

Award of Excellence: Silver Category: Public Affairs / Public Service, Town of Cary Education Bond Campaign

Bronze Category: Social Media, Silver Category: Public Affairs / Public Service, PPD

Award of Excellence: Bronze Category: Media Relations, PPD Highlights Story of Bioanalytical Lab Expansion and Job Creation

Bronze Category: Media Relations, APCO Worldwide

Award of Excellence: Silver Category: Marketing - Consumer Products/Services in Government/Association/Nonprofit Organizations, Changing Perceptions of NC Community Colleges

FrenchWestVaughan

Bronze Category: Media Relations

Honorable Mention Award: Generating Category 5 Coverage Around the Launch of Storm Brew."

Honorable Mention Award: Racing for the Future: ABB Helps Pave the Way for E-Mobility with Formula E Racing

Honorable Mention Award: Wrangler Capsule Collection at Fred Segal Sunset

Award of Excellence: Wrangler's Sustainability Goals are Rooted in Cotton

Award of Excellence: Volvo Trucks Changes Perception of Turbo Compounding with New Engine Announcement

Bronze Category: Social Media

Honorable Mention Award: Code of the West

Award of Excellence: WithPendleton

Award of Excellence: Influencing Millennial Moms and Fitness Enthusiasts with Healthy Sweet Potato Recipes

Bronze Category: Creative Tactics

Award of Excellence: BurgerFi High School Lunch Special

Award of Excellence: Genuine Brand Connection Discovered & Celebrated in an Unlikely Place.



Silver Category: Events and Observances for Business - Products/Services

Award of Excellence: Wrangler ICONS at the Austin Motel

Award of Excellence: RealEats Scores a Touchdown with Rashad Jennings at Super Bowl LIV

Award of Excellence: BurgerFi Cary Crossroad Grand Opening

Award of Excellence: PSCU Goes 'Beyond Limits' During Member Forum 2019

Silver Category: Integrated Communications for Business - Products/Services

Honorable Mention Award: Stealing the Show at the Super Bowl of Rodeo

In addition, the 2020 Mike L. Herman Excellence in Mentoring Award was given to McGavock Edwards of Eckel & Vaughan for her achievements in mentoring throughout her career, helping young professionals pave their path as public relations professionals.

Sponsorships

2020 sponsors of NCPRSA include our keynote sponsor Clairemont Communications, and general sponsors: BASF, Eckel & Vaughan, Genesis Strategies, Kim Strazisar Communications, FrenchWestVaughan, S&A Communications, Sweeney, Walk West. NCPRSA thanks Issuer Direct/ACCESSWIRE for news release distribution, Brand Fuel and Crown Trophy of Cary for their assistance with awards and Mandi Gormas, video freelancer for the video production work.

About NCPRSA

Since 1967, NCPRSA has been the leading public relations professional organization from the Triangle east to the coast of North Carolina. NCPRSA seeks to advance the art and science of public relations and related fields, encourage research and discussion of new techniques and issues, strengthen and maintain the highest standards of service and ethics, enhance professional knowledge, and promote fraternalism within the profession.

CONTACT:

Corinne Watson

NCPRSA Awards Director

email corinne.n.watson@gmail.com

