The aluminum alloy wheel market is expected to grow by USD 0.52 billion, progressing at a CAGR of about 1% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201211005249/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Click Get Free Sample Report in Minutes
The growing demand for lightweight vehicles is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the threat of counterfeit aluminum alloy wheels will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/aluminum-alloy-wheel-market-industry-analysis
Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market: Application Landscape
Based on the application landscape, the passenger cars segment is expected to post significant growth during the forecast period.
Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 69% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and India are the key markets for Aluminum Alloy Wheel in APAC.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Automotive Driver State Monitoring System Market by Application and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The automotive driver state monitoring system market size has the potential to grow by USD 649.37 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.
Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes
Automotive Surround View Systems Market by Vehicle Type and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The automotive surround view systems market size has the potential to grow by USD 4.98 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period
Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes
Companies Covered:
- Accuride Corp.
- BORBET GmbH
- CITIC Ltd.
- CMS Jant ve Makina San. AS
- Enkei Corp.
- Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co. Ltd.
- Howmet Aerospace Inc.
- Iochpe-Maxion SA
- RONAL AG
- Superior Industries International Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Passenger cars Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Commercial vehicles Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accuride Corp.
- BORBET GmbH
- CITIC Ltd.
- CMS Jant ve Makina San. AS
- Enkei Corp.
- Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co. Ltd.
- Howmet Aerospace Inc.
- Iochpe-Maxion SA
- RONAL AG
- Superior Industries International Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201211005249/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/