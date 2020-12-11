

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have fluctuated after coming under pressure early in the trading day on Friday but have remained mostly negative. The major averages have all moved to the downside following the mixed performance seen in the previous session.



Currently, the major averages are off their lows of the session but still in negative territory. The Dow is down 75.04 points or 0.3 percent at 29,924.22, the Nasdaq is down 52.21 points or 0.4 percent at 12,353.59 and the S&P 500 is down 17.43 points or 0.5 percent at 3,650.67.



The moderate weakness on Wall Street comes as lawmakers in Washington remain at an impasse over a new fiscal stimulus bill.



Traders have generally been optimistic about the eventual approval of another relief package, but the lack of a breakthrough has started to weigh on sentiment.



Despite prolonged negotiations, Republicans and Democrats remain at odds over issues such as aid for state and local governments and unemployment assistance.



Selling pressure has been somewhat subdued, however, as traders also react to upbeat news regarding a potential coronavirus vaccine.



On Thursday, an FDA advisory committee voted in support of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX).



FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn subsequently said the agency will rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization.



The negative sentiment was also partly offset by a report from the University of Michigan showing an unexpected improvement in consumer sentiment in the month of December.



The report said the consumer sentiment index climbed to 81.4 in December from 76.9 in November. The increase surprised economists, who had expected the index to edge down to 76.5.



Surveys of Consumers chief economist Richard Curtin said the unexpected improvement in consumer sentiment was due to a partisan shift in economic prospects.



'Following Biden's election, Democrats became much more optimistic, and Republicans much more pessimistic, the opposite of the partisan shift that occurred when Trump was elected,' said Curtin.



Curtin called it 'surprising' that the recent resurgence in coronavirus infections and deaths was overwhelmed by partisanship.



Airline stocks are turning in some of the market's worst performances in morning trading, resulting in a 2 percent slump by the NYSE Arca Airline Index.



Considerable weakness has also emerged among banking stocks, as reflected by the 1.5 percent drop by the KBW Bank Index.



Steel stocks have also come under pressure after moving sharply higher on Thursday, with the NYSE Arca Steel Index down by 1.7 percent after ending the previous session at a two-year closing high.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.4 percent, while South Korea's Kospi advanced by 0.9 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index has slumped by 1.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index are down by 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



In the bond market, treasuries are extending the upward move seen in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.6 basis points at 0.882 percent.



