Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor Systems' CEO Robert Berman to Address Investors at The 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2020 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR), a Maryland-based company providing real-time roadway intelligence through AI-driven decisions, today announced that President and CEO Robert A. Berman will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Tuesday, December 15 at 10:20 AM ET.

Rekor made many announcements of significant interest to investors in 2020, including a 60% year-to-date increase in revenue for its core technology business as of September 30th, compared to the comparable period in 2019. The Company marked the successful completion of a major realignment through the following business and financial moves:

A September announcement that the Company is substantially debt free following the retirement of approximately $4.9 million in debt

An agreement in July on a consensual balance sheet restructuring with its lenders

The divestiture in June of its final non-core subsidiary, TeamGlobal

Inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index in June

The creation of a Joint Venture with Cygnet-Infotech in June to launch a smart permitting and parking management startup called ROKER

The sale of its wholly owned subsidiary, AOC Key Solutions, Inc., in April

The launch of a new reseller and partner program to grow channel sales in March

Concurrently with its successful realignment, Rekor announced the following significant achievements in product development and customer wins for its core technology business:

Rekor One, a new platform that facilitates the use of Rekor's vehicle recognition systems to support multiple community safety, intelligent roadway and revenue generation activities across city, county and state government agencies

Rekor Go, the first on device mobile application to deliver AI-powered vehicle recognition capability into the hands of businesses and organizations

Mastercard's selection of Rekor for its AI Powered Drive Through Platform to enable the touchless economy

The selection of Rekor to detect non-compliant vehicles by Oklahoma's Uninsured Vehicle Enforcement Division

The addition of over 50 new public safety clients, including multi-year contracts with Dauphin County, PA and the cities of Lauderhill, Florida, Mt. Juliet, TN, Collierville, TN and New Rochelle, NY

A $200,000 purchase order from the US Department of Defense for 200 additional licenses for Rekor's Watchman software.

The signing of a 5-year agreement with Mesa Technologies to use Rekor on school bus safety arms

The launch of Watchman Home

The continued evolution of our iP360 parking and citation management solutions

"I look forward to speaking with investors at the LD Micro Main event about how Rekor has executed the strategy it laid out for investors early in the year," said Berman. "Events like this are a valuable resource for both companies and the investors we serve."

This year's LD Micro Main event, taking place on December 14-15, will feature a new and unique format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts. Investors interested in attending the event can register at: ve.mysequire.com/

View Rekor's profile here:http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/REKR

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor (NASDAQ:REKR) is a Maryland-based company providing real-time roadway intelligence through AI-driven decisions. Rekor provides commercial and government customers with actionable, real-time vehicle recognition data to enable informed decisions to be made faster and provide better outcomes. Rekor is transforming industries like Public Safety, Customer Experience and Smart Cities in more than 70 countries across the globe with smarter, quicker, cost-competitive vehicle recognition solutions for security, revenue discovery and recovery, public safety, electronic toll collection, brand loyalty, parking operations, logistics, and traffic management. We use the power of artificial intelligence to analyze video streams and transform them into AI-driven decisions by our clients. Our machine learning software can turn most IP cameras into highly accurate and affordable vehicle recognition devices used to help protect lives, increase brand loyalty and enhance operations and logistics, without the need to install expensive new infrastructure. We make what was once considered impossible, possible. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekor.ai.

