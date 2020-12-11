Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2020) - World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF"), through its new subsidiary, Vaycaychella, today confirmed finalizing terms to finance a beach front condominium located on the Mexican Caribbean coast with the closing scheduled to take place by next Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

WSGF acquired Vaycaychella, a sharing economy technology company with a P2P App to connect entrepreneurs seeking to acquire short-term rental vacation properties with investors to back them, earlier this year in January. WSGF is in the process of making a corporate name change in conjunction with its new Vaycaychella business focus.

Vaycaychella is a three-year-old operation that has built a business model focused on financing short-term vacation rental properties outside of conventional financing channels. Vaycaychella's mission is to empower entrepreneurs looking to get into the short-term vacation property rental business marketed through sharing technology apps such as Airbnb, Booking.com and Vrbo.

Now that Vaycaychella has established a proven model through developing a portfolio of properties that includes 10 Caribbean beach front vacation homes, a boutique hotel, and a recently acquired 3 unit building in Puerto Rico with an overall estimated cumulative value of $12 million, the company is scaling that model with the introduction of a peer-to-peer (P2P) application (App) designed to connect new and existing short-term vacation property rental operators with prospective investors.

Earlier this week, Goldman Small Cap Research published a research analyst report covering WSGF's new subsidiary, Vaycaychella.

In conjunction with the Goldman report, WSGF management subsequently confirmed the potential to achieve $100 million in revenue in the first twelve months following the production launch of Vaycaychella's peer to peer (P2P) application (app) designed to connect current and prospective short-term rental property operators with investors to finance acquisition and refurbishment of short-term rental properties.

Vaycaychella's P2P app is currently developed and undergoing an internal testing phase. Vaycaychella has begun to assemble beta users for a next phase of evaluation and testing.

Goldman's report provides a detailed narrative on Vaycaychella's business model detailing how the company's P2P technology fits into the overall short-term vacation rental market currently spotlighted by the Airbnb Initial Public Offering (IPO) happening this week.

WSGF - The Next Generation Sharing Economy Firm; Substantial Stock Gains Ahead

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

