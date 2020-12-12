Director Bob Gordon Steps Down

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2020) - David H. Brett, President and CEO, EnGold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" or the "Company") reports that shareholders passed all resolutions put before the Company's Annual General Meeting held December 11th, 2020, in Vancouver. Management's slate of four directors were elected, being David Brett, Rolf Van Driesum, Dale Riemer, and John Brown. Former director Robert Gordon elected not to let his name strand for reelection and as such the resolutions passed included a reduction of the board to 4 members. Shareholders also approved the Company's stock option plan and the continuance of Davidson & Co the Company's auditors for the ensuing year.

"The board extends its heartfelt thanks to stalwart director Bob Gordon for his years of dedicated service to EnGold," said EnGold President & CEO David Brett. "Bob's experience and insight have been invaluable, and we wish him every success in all his future endeavors."

About EnGold

EnGold (www.engold.ca) is focused on exploring its 100% owned mineral property located near the town of Lac La Hache in BC's prolific Cariboo mining region. EnGold's corporate philosophy rests on three interdependent pillars: Environment, Engagement and Gold. Through sound environmental stewardship, commitment to transparent engagement with local communities, the Company is dedicated to driving shareholder and stakeholder value by discovering and developing mineral resources.

Engold Mines Ltd.

Per/

David Brett, MBA

President & CEO

Contact: David Brett, 604-682-2421 or david@engold.ca

