

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens said Friday that it is preparing to immediately bring Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech SE's mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine to high-priority populations. It includes long-term care facility residents and staff, as well as healthcare workers.



The move comes after the announcement from the FDA providing Pfizer with emergency use authorization on its COVID-19 vaccine.



Walgreens said it will collaborating with about 35,000 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities nationwide that have selected Walgreens as their vaccine provider.



Walgreens also said it is prepared to expand access to the general population through its more than 9,000 stores once COVID-19 vaccines become available more broadly in 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PFIZER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de