After weeks with big gains the ATX took a little break. News came from OMV, Raiffeisen Bank International (2), Wolftank-Adisa, Andritz, ams (3), Lenzing, OMV, Austrian Airlines, S&T, Mayr-Melnhof, Strabag, Pierer Mobility, Wienerberger. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -0,92% to 2.632,17 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -17,41%. Up to now there were 114 days with a positive and 128 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 18,49% away, from the low 61,4%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Tuesday with 0,47%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,52%. These are the best-performers this week: Mayr-Melnhof 6,03% in front of Semperit 2,89% and OMV 2,34%. And the following stocks performed worst: Porr -8,12% in front of Addiko Bank -6,23% and Bawag ...

