

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) is initiating a search for its next chairman, the Sky News reported.



The report said that Rolls-Royce's board has begun the process of identifying a successor to Sir Ian Davis, and an appointment is unlikely to be announced until well into next year.



In a statement issued to Sky News this weekend, a Rolls-Royce spokesman said: 'The chairman will have served nine years in March 2022 and it is best practice that he will stand down by then.'



Ian Davis appointed to the board on March 1, 2013 and as chairman on May 2, 2013.



