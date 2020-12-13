Strabag: Züblin A/S, the Danish subsidiary of Strabag SE, has signed a contract with the cooperative housing association Samvirkende Boligselskaber (SAB) for the turnkey construction of the new Sølund residential and retirement centre for approx. Euro 105 mn. Züblin will begin with the first phase of construction in the second half of 2021 and plans to complete all works in 2026. The project is based on a design by C.F. Møller Architects and Tredje Natur.Strabag: weekly performance: 0.18% Pierer Mobility: Pierer Mobility (KTM, Husqvarna, Gasgas..) again raised the revenue forecast for the 2020 financial year published in September 2020. For the 2020 financial year, annual Group sales are now expected to exceed Euro 1,500 mn. Due to the high demand, it was ...

