The data center general construction market is expected to grow by USD 753.05 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

The growth in the adoption of colocation services is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the containerized and micro mobile data center will hamper growth.

Data Center General Construction Market: Type Landscape

Based on the type, the market saw maximum growth in the base building shell construction segment in 2019. Base building shell construction reduces control costs, mitigates risk, and reduces errors, and delivers seamless execution of operations. These benefits are crucial in driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Data Center General Construction Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 36% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. Factors such as the increase in consumer and enterprise data traffic, rising demand for IoT devices, and increasing adoption of autonomous technologies are fostering the growth of the market in APAC.

The US and Canada are the key markets for data center general construction in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and MEA.

Companies Covered:

ABB Ltd.

AECOM

DPR Construction

Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. Associates Inc.

Holder Construction Group LLC

Legrand SA

Ove Arup Partners International Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Turner Construction Co.

Vertiv Group Crop

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

