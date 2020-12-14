The e-beam wafer inspection system market is expected to grow by USD 627.93 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 21% during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for semiconductor wafers is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high operating costs of e-beam wafer inspection system will hamper growth.

E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market: End-user Landscape

Based on the end-user, the market saw maximum growth in the IDM segment in 2019. The growth of this segment is driven by the expansion of manufacturing facilities by integrated device manufacturers (IDMs). The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 76% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growth of the market in APAC is driven by the presence of prominent semiconductor foundries and major electronics and mobile device manufacturers. China and Japan are the key markets for e-beam wafer inspection system in APAC.

Companies Covered:

Applied Materials Inc.

ASML Holding NV

Cognex Corp.

Hitachi Ltd.

JEOL Ltd.

KLA Corp.

Nanotronics

Newport Corp.

Onto Innovation Inc.

Photo electron Soul Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligence and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts

Vendors covered

