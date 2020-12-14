Technavio has been monitoring the travel services market and it is poised to grow by USD 56 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 19% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the travel services market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by service, which is the leading segment in the market?

The domestic flight services segment led the market in 2019.

The introduction of Low-cost Airlines is the major trend in the market.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 19% during 2020-2024.

Airbnb Inc., Cleartrip Pvt. Ltd., Cox Kings Ltd., Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd., ITC Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd., Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., TripAdvisor Inc., and Yatra Online Inc. are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the rise in international tourist footfall. However, a significant price war led by stiff competition among players might challenge growth.

The online booking segment dominated the market with an 82% share in 2019.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Airbnb Inc., Cleartrip Pvt. Ltd., Cox Kings Ltd., Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd., ITC Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd., Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., TripAdvisor Inc., and Yatra Online Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the rise in international tourist footfall will offer immense growth opportunities, a significant price war led by stiff competition among players is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this travel services market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Travel Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Travel Services Market is segmented as below:

Service Domestic Flight Services, Hotel Accommodation Services Rail Ticket Services Taxi/cab Services Domestic Bus Services Holiday Packages

Mode of Booking Online Offline



Travel Services Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The travel services market report covers the following areas:

Travel Services Market Size

Travel Services Market Trends

Travel Services Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the introduction of Low-cost Airlines as one of the prime reasons driving the Travel Services Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Travel Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist travel services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the travel services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the travel services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of travel services market vendors

