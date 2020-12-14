KR1 plc - Admission to Apex Segment of the AQSE Growth Market

14 December 2020

KR1 PLC

("KR1" or the "Company")

Admission to Apex Segment of the AQSE Growth Market

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce that the Company has today been admitted to the Apex Segment of the AQSE Growth Market.

Apex is the intended market for larger, more established businesses and companies in the Apex segment need to have:

A minimum market capitalisation of £10 million

At least 25% of shares in public hands

At least 2 market makers

A minimum 2 years' trading history

Adopted a recognised corporate governance code

George McDonaugh, Managing Director and Co-Founder of KR1, commented:

"We are delighted to be one of the first members of the Apex segment and look forward to working with Aquis Stock Exchange to increase support for the market from both retail and institutional investors".

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

