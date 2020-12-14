Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Komplett neu aufgestellt: Neubewertung jetzt einzige logische Konsequenz!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DNAT ISIN: IM00BYYPQX37 Ticker-Symbol: K4H 
Stuttgart
14.12.20
08:12 Uhr
0,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KR1 PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KR1 PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.12.2020 | 08:04
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KR1 plc - Admission to Apex Segment of the AQSE Growth Market

KR1 plc - Admission to Apex Segment of the AQSE Growth Market

PR Newswire

London, December 13

14 December 2020

KR1 PLC

("KR1" or the "Company")

Admission to Apex Segment of the AQSE Growth Market

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce that the Company has today been admitted to the Apex Segment of the AQSE Growth Market.

Apex is the intended market for larger, more established businesses and companies in the Apex segment need to have:

  • A minimum market capitalisation of £10 million
  • At least 25% of shares in public hands
  • At least 2 market makers
  • A minimum 2 years' trading history
  • Adopted a recognised corporate governance code

George McDonaugh, Managing Director and Co-Founder of KR1, commented:

"We are delighted to be one of the first members of the Apex segment and look forward to working with Aquis Stock Exchange to increase support for the market from both retail and institutional investors".

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS--

For further information please contact:

KR1 PLC
George McDonaugh
Keld van Schreven
Simon Nicol
+44 (0)16 2467 6716

simon@KR1.io
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Mark Anwyl
Allie Feuerlein		(AQSE Corporate Adviser)
+44 (0)20 7469 0930
Nominis Advisory Ltd
Angus Campbell		(PR Adviser)
pr@KR1.io

About KR1 plc

KR1 is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain and DeFi projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth Market (KR1: AQSE), KR1 has built a notable reputation for generating significant returns by investing in many key projects that are designed to power the decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

KR1-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.