Riga, Latvia, 2020-12-14 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.11.2020 - Rigas juvelierizstradajumu Takeover offer RIG 08.01.2021 rupnica RJR1R period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2020 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 3 RIG 31.12.2020 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2020 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 6 RIG 31.12.2020 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2020 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 9 RIG 31.12.2020 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2020 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 28.02.2021 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.12.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGB004023C securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.12.2020 LHV Group LHV Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.12.2020 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Investors event TLN Horizon Capital NHC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.12.2020 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.12.2020 Baltic Technology Ventures BTE1R Split - ex-date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.12.2020 InMedica INMB055021FA Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.12.2020 SAF Tehnika SAF1R Dividend ex-date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.12.2020 AUGA group AUGB060024A Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.12.2020 Baltic Technology Ventures BTE1R Split - record date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.12.2020 SAF Tehnika SAF1R Dividend record RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.12.2020 Baltic Technology Ventures BTE1R Nominal value RIG change -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.12.2020 Kurzemes atslega 1 KA11R Extraordinary RIG General Meeting For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.