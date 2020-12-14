

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Danone (DANOY.PK) said its Board unanimously decided to: create a new Strategy and Transformation Committee of the Board, starting under the chairmanship of Benoît Potier, to monitor progress on adaptation plans; appoint Cécile Cabanis as Vice-Chair of the Board; and propose new independent members to the Board for election at next Shareholders' meeting. The Board announced the appointment of Gilles Schnepp as Board Director with immediate effect, in replacement of Gregg Engles who decided to resign. Ariane Gorin and Susan Roberts will be presented for election at next AGM.



At the AGM, Benoît Potier will retire from the Board, as will Virginia Stallings. The Board will propose the individual re-election of other current members of the Board reaching the end of their term of office.



Danone's Board will continue to comprise after next AGM 16 members, of which 71% will be Independent Directors.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DANONE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de