Technavio has been monitoring the automotive anti-roll bar market and it is poised to grow by USD 359.41 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the automotive anti-roll bar market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?
The passenger cars segment led the market in 2019.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The development of advanced automotive chassis control systems is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 2% during 2020-2024.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Chuo Spring Co. Ltd., Eibach Inc., Farinia Group, Kongsberg Automotive ASA, Muhr und Bender KG, NHK Spring Co. Ltd., Schaeffler AG, Sogefi Spa, thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the rising popularity of utility vehicles. However, the fluctuating cost of raw materials might challenge growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
APAC dominated the market with a 49% share in 2019.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Chuo Spring Co. Ltd., Eibach Inc., Farinia Group, Kongsberg Automotive ASA, Muhr und Bender KG, NHK Spring Co. Ltd., Schaeffler AG, Sogefi Spa, thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. Although the rising popularity of utility vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities, the fluctuating cost of raw materials is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive anti-roll bar market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive anti-roll bar market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market Size
- Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market Trends
- Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the development of advanced automotive chassis control system as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive anti-roll bar market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive anti-roll bar market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive anti-roll bar market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive anti-roll bar market vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value chain analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Passenger cars Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Commercial vehicles Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing popularity of automotive electromechanical anti-roll bars
- Development of advanced automotive chassis control system
- Increasing popularity of polyurethane bushing for enhanced performance
- of anti-roll bars
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Chuo Spring Co. Ltd.
- Eibach Inc.
- Farinia Group
- Kongsberg Automotive ASA
- Muhr und Bender KG
- NHK Spring Co. Ltd.
- Schaeffler AG
- Sogefi Spa
- thyssenkrupp AG
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
