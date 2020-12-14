Anzeige
Montag, 14.12.2020
Komplett neu aufgestellt: Neubewertung jetzt einzige logische Konsequenz!?
14.12.2020
PostNord chooses Caverion as its interim Facility Management partner in Denmark, Sweden and Finland

HELSINKI, Finland, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PostNord chooses Caverion as its interim Facility Management partner in Denmark, Sweden and Finland

PostNord, the leading supplier of communications and logistics solutions within the Nordic Region, and Caverion have reached an interim agreement for facility management services in Denmark, Sweden and Finland. The partnership includes technical maintenance and customer center (Caverion Help Desk) services in the interim phase.

PostNord selected Caverion as their partner due to Caverion's technical competence and ability to provide a uniform, sustainable service delivery across the Nordic countries. Moreover, PostNord valued Caverion's customer-centric mindset and the desire to continuously develop the services in order to support PostNord's core business seamlessly. For both PostNord and Caverion, sustainability is a core strategic focus area.

"We are happy to start our collaboration with Caverion at more than 100 locations around Denmark, Sweden and Finland. Our partnership is now on an interim basis, due to an ongoing procurement dispute with a third party. Like always at PostNord, we put a lot of emphasis on modern digital services and sustainability of the operations," says Christian Göttsche, Head of PostNord Facility Management.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to support PostNord in their core business and we look forward to extend our partnership in the future. Caverion's target is to ensure a service delivery with concrete outcomes for PostNord, such as energy and cost optimisation with high customer satisfaction. PostNord will also benefit from Caverion SmartView platform offering up-to-date digital view to building performance," says Thomas Hietto, Deputy CEO and Head of Caverion's Business Unit Services.

Read more about our services to the Real Estate Users

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact: Daniel Tabermann, Head of International Sales and key accounts, Caverion Corporation, tel. +358 40 193 1094, e-mail: daniel.tabermann@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/postnord-chooses-caverion-as-its-interim-facility-management-partner-in-denmark--sweden-and-finland,c3253382

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/caverion/i/postnord-facility-fotograf-kalle-von-hausswolff,c2860255

PostNord facility-Fotograf Kalle von Hausswolff

https://news.cision.com/caverion/i/postnord-truck,c2860256

PostNord-truck

© 2020 PR Newswire
