Arricano Real Estate Plc Temporary closure of retail shopping centres 14-Dec-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. 14 December 2020 Arricano Real Estate Plc (together with its subsidiaries "Arricano") Temporary closure of retail shopping centres Arricano announces that the Ukraine central government itself announced in response to the continuing COVID pandemic temporary restrictions on customer access to retail shopping centres from 8 January until 24 January 2021. Arricano's shopping centres: Prospekt (Kyiv); Rayon (Kyiv); City Mall (Zaporizhzhia); and Sun Gallery (Kryvyi Rig) will be impacted, with primarily only hypermarkets and pharmacies remaining open for business. A further announcement will be made by no later than 24 January 2021. Enquiries: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +357 25 582 535 Ganna Chubotina Nominated Adviser and Broker: WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 Financial PR: Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1154794 14-Dec-2020

