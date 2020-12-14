DJ O'KEY GROUP GDRs START TRADING ON MOSCOW EXCHANGE

O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY) O'KEY GROUP GDRs START TRADING ON MOSCOW EXCHANGE 14-Dec-2020 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release 14 December 2020 O'KEY GROUP GDRs START TRADING ON MOSCOW EXCHANGE O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE, MOEX: OKEY, the "Group" or the "Company"), one of Russia's leading food retailers, today announces the start of trading of its Global Depositary Receipts (the "GDRs") on Moscow Exchange. The GDRs trade under the ticker "OKEY" and are included in Moscow Exchange's Level 1 quotation list. Renaissance Capital is acting as market maker for the Group's GDRs on Moscow Exchange. The Group will continue to maintain its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, where O'KEY's GDRs have traded since 2010. Armin Burger, CEO of O'KEY Group, said: "The listing of our GDRs on Moscow Exchange is an important milestone for O'KEY that will expand the Company's investor base and boost the liquidity of O'KEY's traded securities. We are pleased that our customers, who are well acquainted with O'KEY and DA! brands, can now become our shareholders by acquiring the Company's GDRs on the largest Russian stock exchange. O'KEY Group continues to expand its business and maintain a strong financial position on the back of a high-quality business model that leverages the synergies of the next-generation O'KEY hypermarket format, modern DA! discounters and one of the leading online food retail platforms in Russia. Our team sees significant potential for further growth of the Group's business and is committed to delivering shareholder value." Oleg Viyugin, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Moscow Exchange, said: "This year, Moscow Exchange has attracted a dozen new listings from across various sectors of the Russian economy. The emergence of these new issuers is changing the structure of the Russian market, and increasing the share of companies from non-extractives industries. Today, we are pleased to welcome O'KEY, one of the largest food retailers in Russia, to Moscow Exchange. This offers an additional opportunity for the more than eight million Russian individual investors who trade on Moscow Exchange to further diversify their portfolios. We wish O'KEY every success as a public company on Moscow Exchange." All materials published by the Group are available on its website, okeygroup.lu. ABOUT O'KEY GROUP O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE, MOEX: OKEY, RAEX - 'ruA-') is one of the leading grocery retailers in Russia, operating hypermarkets under the O'KEY brand and discounters under the DA! brand. As of September 30, 2020, the Group operated 182 stores across Russia (77 hypermarkets and 105 discounters) with total selling space of 591,352 square meters. The company opened its first hypermarket in St. Petersburg in 2002 and has since demonstrated continuous growth. O'KEY was the first Russian food retailer to launch e-commerce operations in St. Petersburg and Moscow, offering a full range of hypermarket products for home delivery. The Group has six e-commerce pick-up points in Moscow and six e-commerce pick-up points in St. Petersburg. In 2015, the Group launched the first discount chain in Russia under the DA! brand. The Group operates five distribution centres in Russia - three in Moscow and two in St. Petersburg. The Group employs more than 20,000 people. In 2019, Group's revenue totalled RUB 165.1 billion, while EBITDA reached RUB 14.1 billion and net income climbed to RUB 747 million. The O'KEY shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd - 44.79%, GSU Ltd - 29.52%, free float - 25.69%. ABOUT MOSCOW EXCHANGE GROUP Moscow Exchange Group operates Russia's main trading platform for equities, bonds, derivative instruments, currencies, money market instruments and commodities. The Group includes the central securities depository (National Settlement Depository), and a clearing center (National Clearing Centre), performing the functions of central counterparty on the markets, which allows Moscow Exchange to offer its clients the full spectrum of trading and post-trading services. Moscow Exchange held the initial public offering of its shares on 15 February 2013 (ticker MOEX). DISCLAIMER These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking statements. These statements typically contain words such as 'expects' and 'anticipates' and words of similar import. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves 2 known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this announcement should be taken as forecasts or promises nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in this announcement. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.

