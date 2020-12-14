Technavio has been monitoring the ATV electronics system market and it is poised to grow by USD 117.07 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global ATV Electronics System Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the ATV electronics system market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?

The lighting system segment led the market in 2019.

What are the major trends in the market?

The emergence of autonomous ATVs is the major trend in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during 2020-2024.

Who are the top players in the market?

Acewell International Co. Ltd., Amphenol Corp., Continental AG, HELLA GmbH Co. KGaA, Hirschmann Automotive GmbH, KSR International Co., Monroe Engineering LLC, Novotechnik Messwertaufnehmer OHG, TE Connectivity Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the rising demand for ATVs across various applications. However, legal limitations associated with the use of off-road vehicles might challenge growth.

How big is the North American market?

North America dominated the market with a 64% share in 2019.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acewell International Co. Ltd., Amphenol Corp., Continental AG, HELLA GmbH Co. KGaA, Hirschmann Automotive GmbH, KSR International Co., Monroe Engineering LLC, Novotechnik Messwertaufnehmer OHG, TE Connectivity Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. Although the rising demand for ATVs across various applications will offer immense growth opportunities, legal limitations associated with the use of off-road vehicles is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this ATV electronics system market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

ATV Electronics System Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

ATV Electronics System Market is segmented as below:

Type Lighting System Advanced Electronic Systems Audio System Other Electronic Systems

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe North America South America MEA



ATV Electronics System Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ATV electronics system market report covers the following areas:

ATV Electronics System Market Size

ATV Electronics System Market Trends

ATV Electronics System Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the emergence of autonomous ATVs as one of the prime reasons driving the ATV Electronics System Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

ATV Electronics System Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist ATV electronics system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ATV electronics system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ATV electronics system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ATV electronics system market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market Outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Lighting system Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Advance electronic systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Audio system Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other electronic systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of autonomous ATVs

ATV experience zones

Increase in adoption of advanced electronic systems in off-road

vehicles

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Acewell International Co. Ltd.

Amphenol Corp.

Continental AG

HELLA GmbH Co. KGaA

Hirschmann Automotive GmbH

KSR International Co.

Monroe Engineering LLC

Novotechnik Messwertaufnehmer OHG

TE Connectivity Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

