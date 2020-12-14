

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L, AZN) announced AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo's trastuzumab deruxtecan has been recommended for conditional marketing authorisation in the European Union as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 based regimens. The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency based its positive opinion on results from the registrational DESTINY-Breast01 Phase II trial.



Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca entered into a global collaboration to jointly develop and commercialise trastuzumab deruxtecan in March 2019. Daiichi Sankyo is responsible for manufacturing and supply of trastuzumab deruxtecan.



