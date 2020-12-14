The share capital of Vestas Wind Systems A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 16 December 2020 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010268606 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Vestas Wind Systems --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 196,924,115 shares (DKK 196,924,115) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 5,049,337 shares (DKK 5,049,337) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 201,973,452 shares (DKK 201,973,452) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: DKK 1,045 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: VWS --------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3258 --------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=832905